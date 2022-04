(Mills Co.) A Nebraska man decided to drive a minivan through a field in Mills County, which ultimately led to a fire. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says James Brock, 36, of Lincoln, was driving a 2004 Honda through the field Sunday evening and got stuck on a terrace. Brock attempted to get out, but not before catching the field on fire and then his van. The Sheriff’s Office says the van is “burnt to a crisp” and the field is burnt up.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 26 DAYS AGO