Odessa, TX

Community Easter - Egg Hunt

Odessa, Texas
Odessa, Texas
 4 days ago
The Odessa Police Department will be participating in this event. We will be out there with our officers and our Crime Scene Unit doing fingerprints for the children! Feel free to join in on the egg hunt and see us!

Odessa, Texas

Odessa, Texas

Odessa is a city in and the county seat of Ector County, Texas, United States.

