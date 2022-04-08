Community Easter - Egg Hunt
The Odessa Police Department will be participating in this event. We will be out there with our officers and our Crime Scene Unit doing fingerprints for the children! Feel free to join in on the egg hunt and see us!
Odessa is a city in and the county seat of Ector County, Texas, United States. It is located primarily in Ector County, although a small section of the city extends into Midland County. Odessa's population was 99,940 at the 2010 census, making it the 28th-most populous city in Texas; estimates as of July 2019 indicate a population of 123,334 in the city. It is the principal city of the Odessa metropolitan statistical area, which includes all of Ector County.
