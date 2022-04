Wordle is far from the only game in town. You can apply some of the tips, tricks and lessons you learned from the popular word game to other puzzles. Wordle asks players to figure out a five-letter word in six or fewer guesses. After each guess, the game shows gray blocks for wrong letters, yellow blocks for right letters in the wrong spot and green blocks for letters in the right spot. It's addictive, but after you solve the daily puzzle or use up all your guesses, you have to wait until the next day to play again (unless you check out Wordle Archive).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 26 DAYS AGO