Cleveland, OH

Browns host two blue-chip receivers on Friday

By Barry Shuck
Dawgs By Nature
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery NFL club is allowed to bring in 30 players for official visits. This is designed to get their coaching staff, GM, player personnel people and assorted the opportunity to grab some face time as well as show the athlete the facilities and such. Friday, the Browns hosted WR...

www.dawgsbynature.com

Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Lawyers Handling The Deshaun Watson Cases Reach Agreement

In a turn of events with a big impact on the 2022 regular season, a significant agreement has been made in the civil lawsuits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Adam Ferrise of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the lawyers handling the case have agreed to push the trials...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns sign QB Joshua Dobbs to 1-year contract

According to his agent, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs is signing a one-year contract with the rival Cleveland Browns. Dobbs wasn’t a guy who was going to challenge for a roster spot but honestly I had hoped the team would keep him on in a coaching capacity. Dobbs is a literal genius, a rocket scientist and has impressive football acumen. Last season while on IR, you often saw him on the sidelines with Ben Roethlisberger going over the previous drive, helping make adjustments. He had the trust of Big Ben and was a favorite of his teammates.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

With Deshaun Watson not having to stand trial during the season, might he be available to the Browns for all of 2022? Hey, Mary Kay!

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In this edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer questions about Deshaun Watson’s availability for 2022, wide receivers, and more. Hey, Mary Kay: I just read that both sides in the Deshaun Watson litigation have decided not to have any trials from Aug. 1, 2022 to March 1, 2023. Does this mean barring any suspension from the NFL that he will be available for the entire 2022 season? And if so, then are we looking for a suspension that may occur in 2023? — Gregory Tesoriero, Marco Island, Fla.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/10/22)

It is Sunday, April 10, 2022, and the NFL world as well as the Cleveland Browns were shocked by the news of Dwayne Haskins‘ sudden and tragic death. Haskins was in Florida training and was about to turn 25 on May 3. The reactions and well wishes that poured...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tony Dungy appearance

Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Buffalo Bills Have Signed Veteran Free Agent

The Buffalo Bills have re-signed veteran offensive lineman Bobby Hart to a one-year contract, they announced Monday afternoon. Hart started and ended last season with Buffalo, appearing in one regular season game. In between, he played in three games (one start) for the Tennessee Titans, who signed him off the Bills’ practice squad in October.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Yardbarker

Grading The Browns 2022 Free Agency Period So Far

None of the players signed are expected to outshine Deshaun Watson or Amari Cooper. But they fill vital roles nonetheless and will have an impact on the Browns’ 2022 success. Here is how we’re grading the Browns’ 2022 free agency period so far. Completing the QB Room.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former Browns RB’s Coach Passes Away

On Sunday, it was announced that Gary Brown, former Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys running backs coach, had died of cancer. He was just 52 years old. Brown played collegiately at Penn State from 1987-1990 and rushed for totals of 1,321 yards and 11 touchdowns and added 24 receptions for 264 yards and another score.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers are Getting Disrespected and It's Because of the Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting disrespected by the sports books and the NFL Draft hasn't even happened yet. FanDuel and Caesar's Sports Book both have the Steelers win total at 7.5 in 2022. Really? Pittsburgh might not have the best team, but head coach Mike Tomlin remains a winning football coach in the NFL.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Detroit Free Press

WNBA draft: Michigan women's basketball star Naz Hillmon goes to Atlanta Dream in Round 2

Naz Hillmon, the most decorated player in Michigan women's basketball program history, is now a professional. Hillmon was drafted No. 15 overall by the Atlanta Dream in the 2022 WNBA draft Monday night — the highest pick in program history — the crowning achievement following one of the most dominant seasons by any Michigan basketball player, male or female. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
brownsnation.com

Browns Fans Pushing For Team To Re-sign Jadeveon Clowney

While the Cleveland Browns front office is dragging their heels in regards to resigning former pro-bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, Browns fans seem very decided on the matter. Clowney is coming off one of his best seasons in recent years, thanks in part to starring opposite Myles Garrett. The favorable...
CLEVELAND, OH

