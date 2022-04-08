ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which teams are the Boston Celtics most likely to face in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The seeding picture for the Eastern Conference teams eligible to play in the 2022 NBA Playoffs is starting to come into the picture with most teams having only one or two games left in the season to play, and with that, we are beginning to see where the Boston Celtics may end up being seeded in the postseason — as well which teams are likely to be the club Boston will face in the first round of the playoffs.

And to aid fans and analysts alike who are wracking their brains to prognosticate what the Celtics’ postseason picture might look like to kick off the first round, Basketball Reference has put together a handy guide of seeding probability one can then use to determine Boston’s likely first-round opponent.

Let’s take a look at the range of teams the Celtics may face to start the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Boston currently has a 17.7 chance of ending up in the second seed...

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

...which would have them facing a play-in team as of today

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

This would need the Milwaukee Bucks to lose twice and Boston to win against the Memphis Grizzlies to play one of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks, or Charlotte Hornets.

The Celtics have a 29.3% shot at ending up in the fourth seed...

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A little more likely, this would see Boston lose their last game with the Philadelphia 76ers and Bucks winning out.

...which would have them facing the Toronto Raptors as things stand now

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Could there really be unvaccinated Celtics complicating this series for Boston?

Finally, Boston has a 53.1% chance of ending up in the third seed...

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Which could happen a number of ways pending how each of Boston, Philly and Milwaukee plays plus tiebreakers.

...which would have them facing the Chicago Bulls as of today

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

This would likely be the optimal outcome for the Celtics given the injury issues currently plaguing the Bulls.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

