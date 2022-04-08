ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Tue Apr 12, 2022: UCPG (planning group) releases meeting information (Zoom) and agenda with supporting documents

University City News
University City News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The University Community Planning Group (UCPG) meets on April 12, 2022, at 6 PM using Zoom video conferencing technology. Information about the University Community Planning Group (UCPG) is available at https://www.sandiego.gov/planning/community/profiles/university/agendas. From UCPG Chair Chris Nielsen: I’ve attached the agenda for the April 12, 2022, UCPG meeting at 2022_04_12_Agenda_UC....

www.universitycitynews.org

Comments / 0

Related
University City News

Time to Focus on the Community Plan Update

The University Community Plan Update Subcommittee is a subcommittee of the University Community Planning Group (UCPG), which is the City’s recognized citizens’ group for the University Community. This subcommittee was created specifically for the Community Plan Update in order to provide feedback to the City regarding the process.
SAN DIEGO, CA
University City News

UCCA’s April 2022 University City News is now Online with Local News and Events and So Much More

Hello University City, the April 2022 newsletter (PDF version) is now online and available to read, print, and share it with family and friends. This month’s cover story features the opening day festivities of of the Standley joint-use Aquatic Center at Standley Park. The back cover advertiser is EdUCate! the University City Foundation for Public Schools.
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
University City News

How to Email State, County, Local Representatives and City Departments for University City; Redistricting Updates; Primary Election

Want to make contact with University City’s State, County, and Local representatives? Here is a list of current (as of March 18, 2022) elected representatives and government resources. For Primary Election and Redistricting Updates, scroll to the end of the list. Please contact UCCA at UniversityCityNews@gmail.com if you have suggestions for others to add to this list.
SAN DIEGO, CA
University City News

March 24, 2022: Planning Commission expected to recommend update to DIF (Development Impact Fee) structure

Changes in allocation of DIF (Development Impact Fees) to areas with the greatest needs? Commission expected to make that recommendation. From the City of San Diego: Build Better SD is a citywide initiative to support the City of San Diego’s equity, access, conservation and sustainability goals. This initiative will set clear policies intended to create more opportunities for innovative, culturally relevant and interactive public spaces by prioritizing investments in areas where the needs are greatest—streamlining the delivery of more infrastructure, to more people, more quickly. To learn more about these disparities view the story map for this initiative.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Education
University City News

Here’s the April 2022 Save-the-Date Short List For University City – What We Know about Events and Meetings

In Case We Missed It: UCCA gets updates and news from local University City groups and community contributors throughout the month. Please send us your University City News at UniversityCityNews@gmail.com. Save the Date (additional information in the print newsletter PDF and posted on our website):. Friday, April 1, University Community...
SAN DIEGO, CA
University City News

April 26 at 6 PM: League of Women Voters sponsors a City Council District 6 Candidate Forum

University City Community Association (UCCA) is partnering with the Sorrento Valley Town Council (SVTC), the Mira Mesa Town Council (MMTC), and the League of Women Voters (LWV) to sponsor an online forum for candidates running for City Council District 6 in the June primary election. The Candidate Forum will be held via Zoom Webinar on April 26, from 6 to 7:30 PM. City Council District 6 candidates Jane Glasson, Tommy Hough, and Kent Lee are expected to participate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
University City News

SDUT: Planning groups (including University City) face reforms to encourage renters, young people, minorities; and to make CPGs less likely to oppose dense developments

The proposed changes to community planning groups (CPGs) would fundamentally change role of neighborhood voices in key San Diego decisions. As published by SDUT 3/13/2022: San Diego is considering fundamental changes to the city’s 42 neighborhood planning groups that would alter how the groups operate and how they provide crucial input to the City Council before key votes. Supporters say the changes would make the groups more transparent, better organized and less likely to oppose dense developments the city is pursuing to help solve its housing crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education#College#Ucpg#New Board#Uc San Diego Fire Station#The Coastal Commission
University City News

Thursday, April 7, 12:30: New Joint-Use Pool and Pavilion at Standley Park Grand Opening Celebration

From San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD): Please join us! The Grand Opening Celebration is scheduled for Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. The public dedication for the Standley Middle School joint-use aquatics facility will include a performance from the University City High School (UCHS) cheer team and drumline, followed by brief comments from Board of Education Vice President Sabrina Bazzo, Former Board of Education Trustee Dr. John Lee Evans, City of San Diego Councilmember Joe LaCava, both the Standley Middle and UCHS principals, and a UCHS swimmer. To end the ceremony, speakers will join students for a ribbon-cutting countdown and a group of UCHS swim team members will dive into the pool for a celebratory lap.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
University City News

Diving into Spring: San Diego Unified Celebrates University City’s New Joint-Use Pool

From SDUSD: San Diego Unified School District and the City of San Diego celebrated the opening of a joint-use pool near Standley Middle School on Thursday, April 7, 2022. A highly anticipated project for the community and nearby schools, the expanded aquatic center includes a new pool and pool amenities building, an outdoor pavilion for school and community gatherings, and a walking and running path.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WNCT

Onslow County candidates make their case during public forum

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It was a chance for Onslow County residents to learn about the candidates who’ll be on the ballot this year.  Candidates running for Onslow County Sheriff, spots on the Board of Education, and seats on the County Board of Commissioners gathered at city hall to introduce themselves to the community and answer […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
University City News

Is your Street on the Map? Adopt a Block and be a University City Street Steward

Block by block, Street Stewards strive to keep a portion of our University City neighborhood clean and litter free. The role of a Street Steward is to adopt a block or two in the neighborhood. When you walk around that block, pick up any trash you see in the street and sidewalk. It doesn’t take a lot of extra time or effort to make your block shine. The Street Stewards hope that by connecting a patchwork of people who take extra care, entire communities will be enriched with a sense of pride and respect. This is also a great way to meet your neighbors, walk your pets, spend time with kids and loved ones, and exercise.
SAN DIEGO, CA
University City News

Thu, Apr 14, 2022, 5:30 PM: LWV presents Policing Policy Practices in San Diego

From the League of Women Voters: The two Leagues in San Diego County, LWV of San Diego and LWV of North County San Diego, have worked over the past year on a study of policing practices. This working group of our Criminal Justice Committee kept its scope to the City of San Diego’s Police Department and the County Sheriff’s Office, along with some glimpses of Oceanside and Chula Vista. Nonmembers can listen but not influence member discussion. The topics are:
SAN DIEGO, CA
University City News

University City News

San Diego, CA
87
Followers
569
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

University City Community Association (UCCA) is the source for local news in University City, a neighborhood of San Diego, California, through print media and its University City News website.

 https://www.universitycitynews.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy