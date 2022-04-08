Tue Apr 12, 2022: UCPG (planning group) releases meeting information (Zoom) and agenda with supporting documents

Block by block, Street Stewards strive to keep a portion of our University City neighborhood clean and litter free. The role of a Street Steward is to adopt a block or two in the neighborhood. When you walk around that block, pick up any trash you see in the street and sidewalk. It doesn’t take a lot of extra time or effort to make your block shine. The Street Stewards hope that by connecting a patchwork of people who take extra care, entire communities will be enriched with a sense of pride and respect. This is also a great way to meet your neighbors, walk your pets, spend time with kids and loved ones, and exercise.

