HASTINGS, NE — A proposed horse track and casino will not be coming to north Hastings. The Hastings City Council voted 4-4 to deny a pair of requests that would have paved the way for the development on the northwest corner of HWY 281 and 42nd street, just north of Walmart and south of Lochland Country Club. The proposal needed a six-vote supermajority to approve the re-zoning request and conditional use permit because enough nearby neighbors had protested.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 28 DAYS AGO