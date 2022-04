AUBURN, Ala. (WBMA) — Auburn University has been awarded a $24 million contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to advance research on detection canines. Dogs sniffing around for threats, whether it be at a sporting event, airport, or school, has become the norm. They are deployed for various reasons--from searching for explosives and chemicals to locating biological threats.

AUBURN, AL ・ 28 DAYS AGO