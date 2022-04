March 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut came to the rescue of a great horned owl spotted suspended from a fishing line about 15 feet over a reservoir. Lisa Small said she was on her way home after picking her son up from Parkway School in Greenwich when she spotted the owl dangling from some fishing line that was tangled in a tree branch over the South Stanwich Reservoir.

