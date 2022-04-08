ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NY

Statement From Monroe County Executive Adam Bello on Gas Tax Suspension

 4 days ago

Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature deserve thanks for suspending the state sales tax on gasoline. I fully support the Governor’s plan. Monroe County residents are struggling and...

