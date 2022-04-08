ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

TikTok Hack Helps Save Missing Boy at Disney World

By Jacklyn Krol
103.9 The Doc
103.9 The Doc
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who knew that TikTok hacks could apply to almost any situation in life? One mother used a parenting hack that she saw on the social media platform to locate her missing son. TikTok user Danyelle, shared a video of how one hack helped her family find their son when he went...

fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
The Independent

Neighbour jailed after daughter woke to sound of dad being bludgeoned to death

A daughter staying at her father’s home ahead of her mother’s funeral was woken by the sound of him being bludgeoned to death by his friend, a court has heard.Anthony Rooks, 80, was repeatedly hit with a brandy bottle by neighbour Sable Thomas outside his North London flat three days before he was due to bury his wife of 46 years.His daughter discovered him unconscious outside the front door of the Tufnell Park property after being woken by raised voices and the sound of banging on 4 May 2020.So badly had he been beaten that part of his ear was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Apartment Therapy

This Simple Amazon Hack Helps You Save Big on Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Shopping for interior decor adds up fast whether you’ve got your eye on one statement piece or are looking to fill a room with items to make your new space feel like yours. One TikToker has found a low-key hidden Amazon hack that commenters are calling “life-changing,” and it could help you save majorly on home goodies going forward.
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

Mum's outrage as neighbour leaves 'disgusting' message on her elderly parents' car as they babysat her children - but some drivers think they DESERVED it

A mother-of-three was 'absolutely sickened' after a neighbour criticised the parking of her elderly parents' car by writing on it in permanent marker. The woman's parents, who are both in their 70s, were babysitting their grandchildren at their daughter's home in Sydney's north shore when the vandalism occurred. When they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hacks#Walt Disney World#Armour#Hollywood Studios#Tiktoker
TMZ.com

Gabby Petito's Family Working with Politicians to Help Save Missing People

Gabby Petito's parents are fighting to help other families whose loved ones have vanished by working with senators and governors to make a national missing persons database accessible everywhere. Joe Petito, Gabby's father, tells TMZ ... national media coverage played a big role in his daughter's case, but he knows...
POLITICS
hunker.com

Plumbers Say to Avoid This Bathroom TikTok Hack at All Costs

TikTok is home to some of the best DIY hacks — from transforming an IKEA shoe cabinet to painting a door in an easy way that won't make you want to cry. However, some TikTok hacks are better left untouched. For instance, according to Tool Station, plumbers are currently warning people against trying a shower pressure TikTok hack that's been taking off on the platform.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Food52

This TikTok Hack Is Saving Our Tomato Paste

Tomato paste is good for adding an intense, red hue, deep tomato flavor, and body to bolognese sauce, chili, and marinara sauce. Need to dress up as a vampire for Halloween in a pinch? Tomato paste is there in all its faux-gory glory. But nobody’s perfect. If you’ve cooked with tomato paste before, then you know well that most recipes call for only all for a tablespoon or two of the paste; since most cans of tomato paste are sold in eight-ounce quantities, it will take a lot of chili and marinara sauce to get through the entire can. And whoever finishes an entire can without it going bad? Seriously, email me. I want to know. And mold, as always, creeps its way in and finds a way to ruin the leftover tomato paste before you can even make a dent. So instead of crossing your fingers and lying to yourself, saying “I’ll definitely use this all up before it goes bad,” listen to the beauty and brains of TikTok.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Allure

The Elusive World of Cosmetic Repair on TikTok

Who are these people who fix broken palettes and melt lipsticks? They prefer to stay behind-the-scenes, but experts agree: they're total pros. Makeup ASMR on TikTok is kind of a choose-your-fighter situation. The genres are endless. You can watch honey-voiced influencers whisper as they gently tap brushes against their skin, or listen to a comforting bedtime story while a creator smears serum onto their face. Now there's a new weirdly-soothing trend making the rounds: cosmetic repair.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
103.9 The Doc

New Reality Series Helps People Prepare to Die

Death is a harsh reality for everyone. Streaming service Peacock has partnered with actress Amy Poehler to produce a reality series that follows people as they prepare to die. The new unscripted series, titled The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, — based on the wildly popular book by Margareta Magnusson — will help individuals who "are at a major crossroads … organize and demystify [their] homes, lives, and relationships,” thereby “allowing us to prepare for death while we enjoy life," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
TV SERIES
WebMD

‘Skinfluencers’ Promote Risky Beauty Hacks on TikTok

March 11, 2022 -- A young woman is having her lip swabbed with an unknown substance, smiling, on the TikTok video. Seconds later, another young woman, wearing gloves, pushes a hyaluron pen, a needle-free injector for dermal fillers, against the first woman's lips. In the next cut, the first woman...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Morganton News Herald

Too many cords? You need these cable organization hacks from TikTok

Cord storage can become a major issue, from mystery cords that seem to float around your drawers to unsightly tangles. These cord organization hacks from TikTok will help you get things under control. 1. Tackle your cord storage with color. This color-coded system from @homesweetpink is an easy way to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Lawrence Post

Pregnant mother, who thought she was suffering from a tummy bug, quickly realized that she wasn’t sick but was moments away from giving birth to her baby

The pregnant mom reportedly thought that she was suffering from a bacterial or viral tummy bug. She said she was planning on giving up her son for adoption and didn’t think she was going into labour. But, after the young mother went to the bathroom, she quickly realized that she wasn’t sick, but was moments away from giving birth. Even her doctors were surprised when she informed them about her son’s birth. The social media manager is now sharing her unique experience as her son’s birth certificate pays homage to the untraditional way he came into this world.
LOUISIANA STATE
103.9 The Doc

103.9 The Doc

Rochester, MN
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thedoc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy