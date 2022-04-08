ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba County, CA

California mom accused of drowning her 2 young sons in bathtub

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWNqM_0f3qepc900

LINDA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 26-year-old woman is accused of killing her two young sons — an infant and a toddler — in her bathtub at home.

According to a statement, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department dispatch center received a call Thursday, April 7, at approximately 11:45 a.m. about a possible drowning. Yuba County deputies responded to a home on the 6100 block of Sunshine Avenue and "discovered the unresponsive infant and toddler in the bathroom."

The children’s father reportedly returned home at lunch when his wife Courtney Williams, the suspect, allegedly told him she "had hurt the children." The father reportedly looked through the home and found the two young boys "unresponsive in the bathtub full of water."

According to the Sheriff’s Department, detectives suspect "the apparent drowning of the boys was intentional." The victims were Holden, 5 months, and Ronin, 2 1/2.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Yuba County Jail for murder. Her bail is set at $1 million.

Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson said in the statement, "The tragic loss of five-month-old Holden and his two-and-a-half-year old brother Ronin reverberates throughout our department and into the community. There are no words to adequately describe the sadness we feel for the family at this time."

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

Indiana mom accused of starving and killing her son, molesting young girl

PORTLAND, Ind. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old woman was arrested on murder and other charges after her 5-year-old son was found dead and severely malnourished. According a statement, Portland Police responded to a call March 24, at 11:30 p.m. on the 600 block of South Western Avenue regarding an unresponsive 5-year-old child, who was pronounced dead. Portland Police reportedly called in Indiana State Police to assist with the investigation.
PORTLAND, IN
Oxygen

California Mom Arrested In Mexico For Her Husband's Murder Nearly Seven Years After Going On The Run

A California mom who went on the run nearly seven years ago after authorities say she fatally shot her husband has been arrested in Mexico. Leticia Smith, 40, is currently being held at the West Valley Detention Center on a $2 million bond after investigators relaunched the investigation into the death of her husband, Antoine Smith, late last year and discovered her living in Rosarita, Mexico, according to a statement from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office.
MEXICO, NY
truecrimedaily

California man allegedly calls 911 and admits to fatally shooting parents

FRESNO, Calif. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old man was arrested after allegedly calling 911 and reporting that he shot both of his parents. According to a press release from the Fresno Police Department, on Sunday, April 10, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers from the Northeast Policing District responded to the 6100 block of North Tenth Street to a report of shots fired. The suspect, Julian McElhaney, reportedly called dispatchers and said he shot both his parents.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linda, CA
State
California State
Yuba County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Yuba County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Las Vegas woman allegedly gave birth on toilet, tried killing 'evil' newborn with blanket

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 22-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly tried killing the baby she just gave birth to with a blanket. According to an arrest report cited by KLAS-TV, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a call from the emergency room at Mountain View Hospital Saturday, March 26, about a woman who was "bleeding profusely" but would not come inside.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

South Carolina man sentenced to execution by electric chair or firing squad for 2001 murder

A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Murder#Bathtub#Tcd#The Yuba County Sheriff#The Sheriff S Department
truecrimedaily

Woman found dead in locked storage unit she reportedly lived in for several days

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found locked inside a storage unit this week. According to KLAS-TV, on Monday, March 28 at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8800 block of Centennial Pkway. At the scene, officers reportedly discovered the body of a white woman believed to be in her 50s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Indiana man arrested after missing wife who just finished chemo is found dead in creek

LEBANON, Ind. (TCD) -- A Boone County man was taken into custody on suspicion of killing his missing wife whose body was found in a creek. According to Indiana State Police, on March 25, investigators started looking into Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite's disappearance on behalf of the Boone County Sheriff's Office due to a "potential conflict of interest." The Boone County Sheriff's Office said in their statement they called upon the State Police to take over because suspect Andrew Wilhoite's mother is an elected official as a County Councilwoman.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
truecrimedaily

Naomi Irion case: Missing teen allegedly kidnapped from Walmart found dead in remote gravesite

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (TCD) -- The body of a missing woman who was reportedly kidnapped from a Walmart parking lot earlier this month has been found in a remote gravesite. The Churchill County and Lyon County Sheriff's Offices released a joint statement Wednesday, March 30, to announce they located Naomi Irion. According to the statement, on March 29, a tip sent investigators to a "possible gravesite" in a remote area of Churchill County, where they found an adult woman's body. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the body was that of Irion the next day.
LYON COUNTY, NV
truecrimedaily

Texas woman accused of fatally striking boyfriend with car because he was cheating on her

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 21-year-old woman was arrested recently after allegedly intentionally hitting and killing her boyfriend with a car. According to a press release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, on March 19 at approximately 8:44 a.m., deputies responded to the 1700 block of Clay Drive to a report of a car accident. At the scene, authorities reportedly found 24-year-old Erick Sanchez, who had been fatally struck by Briana Lisset Soria in a black Chevrolet Camaro.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
truecrimedaily

Alabama man arrested for allegedly killing his mom and 3-year-old son

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man is accused of killing his mother and young son after their bodies were found when police entered the home. According to the Birmingham Police Department, on April 3 at 5:12 p.m., officers from the department's West Precinct were called to a residence at 4909 Hillman Drive SW for a welfare check. Family members called police because they grew concerned that they had not heard from 62-year-old Cynthia Burt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
truecrimedaily

Atlanta man arrested for allegedly killing woman during fight over a bowling ball

ATLANTA (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a woman during an argument over a bowling ball. Atlanta Police Department Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk announced Joshua Fleetwood's arrest in a video and statement shared to the department's Facebook page. Homicide investigators responded to a death at 1959 Metropolitan Parkway on March 17, at 10:50 p.m. Upon arrival, detectives located an individual who was declared deceased on the scene. She was identified as Lakevia Jackson.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Neighbour jailed after daughter woke to sound of dad being bludgeoned to death

A daughter staying at her father’s home ahead of her mother’s funeral was woken by the sound of him being bludgeoned to death by his friend, a court has heard.Anthony Rooks, 80, was repeatedly hit with a brandy bottle by neighbour Sable Thomas outside his North London flat three days before he was due to bury his wife of 46 years.His daughter discovered him unconscious outside the front door of the Tufnell Park property after being woken by raised voices and the sound of banging on 4 May 2020.So badly had he been beaten that part of his ear was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy