California mom accused of drowning her 2 young sons in bathtub

LINDA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 26-year-old woman is accused of killing her two young sons — an infant and a toddler — in her bathtub at home.

According to a statement, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department dispatch center received a call Thursday, April 7, at approximately 11:45 a.m. about a possible drowning. Yuba County deputies responded to a home on the 6100 block of Sunshine Avenue and "discovered the unresponsive infant and toddler in the bathroom."

The children’s father reportedly returned home at lunch when his wife Courtney Williams, the suspect, allegedly told him she "had hurt the children." The father reportedly looked through the home and found the two young boys "unresponsive in the bathtub full of water."

According to the Sheriff’s Department, detectives suspect "the apparent drowning of the boys was intentional." The victims were Holden, 5 months, and Ronin, 2 1/2.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Yuba County Jail for murder. Her bail is set at $1 million.

Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson said in the statement, "The tragic loss of five-month-old Holden and his two-and-a-half-year old brother Ronin reverberates throughout our department and into the community. There are no words to adequately describe the sadness we feel for the family at this time."