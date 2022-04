ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Surrounded by his loving family, Alfred Carl Ellison, 81, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away April 6, 2022, following a brief illness. He was the son of the late Emery and Hazel Fought Ellison. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his son Stephen Ellison, and three brothers Robert, Harold and Melvin Ellison.

ELIZABETH, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO