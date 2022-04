ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Patty Renee Reynolds, 71 of Elizabeth, WV. passed away April 1, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Parkersburg the daughter of the late Carl Arnet and Beulah Irene Allman Somerville. She had worked for several years as the Business Manager for Frames Etc. She...

