“I’d been communicating with Nick Beggs about a film that we’re making about [Weather Report bassist] Jaco Pastorius [Jaco was released in 2014]. He told me he was working with Steven Wilson. I’d heard of Steven but I wasn’t familiar with his solo stuff. So he said they’d be in LA at the House Of Blues, and would I like to come? I came down absolutely not knowing what to expect and I came out of there a different person! It was really amazing and inspiring, and it touched a place in me creatively that was really powerful.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 21 DAYS AGO