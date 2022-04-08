'It is just so exciting': Baseball fans share their enthusiasm for opening day

Bronx residents were beaming with pinstripe pride this opening day. The sun was shining, and fans were more than ready for a good day to play ball.

People lined up outside the ticket counter well before the Yankees were set to face off against the Boston Red Sox this afternoon. Fans knew the wait would be long but worth it for opening day.

Some say they sat in traffic for well over a half-hour to get here, but that can come with the territory when you're rooting for the Yankees in the Bronx! Even the youngest of Yankee fans like 7-year-old Jonah Torres are happy to be back.

"It is just so exciting. My brother hasn't been to a baseball game before so it's exciting," Torres says.