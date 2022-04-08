Colts finalizing deal with former Eagles safety Rodney McLeod

The Rodney McLeod era appears to be over in Philadelphia, as Ian Rapoport is reporting that the veteran safety is finalizing a deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Eagles re-signed Anthony Harris to a one-year deal and are among the teams that have a mutual interest in veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu.

McLeod entered the NFL As an undrafted free agent out of Virginia, spending four seasons with the St. Louis Rams before signing a free-agent deal with the Eagles in 2016.

One of Howie Roseman’s better signings, McLeod spent six years with Philadelphia, logging 313 total tackles, 11 interceptions, and 1 sack.

In 2021, his final season with the Eagles, McLeod logged 58 tackles, four pass breakups, and two interceptions in 13 appearances.