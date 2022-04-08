ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Here's everything we know about new Eagles WR Devon Allen

By Glenn Erby
The Eagles signed wide receiver Devon Allen on Friday after the speedster worked out for NFL scouts at Oregon’s Pro Day, earning a visit to Philadelphia and an eventual signing.

Allen hasn’t played football since 2016 and will attempt to return to the gridiron after a successful track & field career that saw the wide receiver win national titles and Olympic gold in the hurdles.

With the NFL draft just three weeks away, here are four things to know about Allen.

Allen is a former 4 star recruit

A former Four Star recruit (#166) out of Phoenix, Arizona, Allen enrolled at Oregon as a two-sport star in football and track & field after earning all-state honors at Brophy College Preparatory.

Oregon Football

In 2014 with the Ducks, Allen took on the role of a deep threat as a redshirt freshman, catching 41 passes for 684 yards and 7 touchdowns before suffering a knee injury during the opening kickoff of the Rose Bowl. In 2015, Allen caught 9 passes for 94 yards, and in 2016, he logged 4 receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown 2016 before suffering another knee injury.

Transition to track

Allen’s reduced production in football was likely due to him becoming one of the premier hurdlers in all of America.

Even while playing for the Ducks football program, Allen twice won the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the 110 hurdles and he also won the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championship.

Allen turned pro in 2016 and won the 110 hurdles at the Olympic Trials in a time of 13:03 seconds and finished fifth in that year’s Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro with a time of 13.31 seconds.

He returned in 2020, and just missed medaling in the Tokyo Games (held last July and August because of COVID-19), finishing with a time of 13.14 seconds, just four-tenths of a second off the bronze medal.

2022 Pro Day action

Allen got the itch to return to the gridiron and he participated in Oregon’s Pro Day last Friday and was officially timed at 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash, wowing scouts.

