“Lungs in a Box” Now Offered at Northwestern Medicine
By Northwestern Medicine
3 days ago
Newswise — Chicago, IL – Due to COVID-19 and a rapidly expanding list of conditions for which lung transplantation can be lifesaving, the need for new organs is growing. However, there’s a global shortage of donated lungs, which results in numerous deaths among patients on the waitlist. To help expand the...
Northwestern Medicine surgeons have successfully performed a double lung transplant on a man with terminal lung cancer, they announced Thursday — an extremely rare surgery that could open the door to helping more patients with certain types of lung cancer. Albert Khoury, 54 of Chicago, underwent the surgery six months ago, after developing stage 4 lung cancer. His new lungs are now working ...
Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. With the new BA.2 variant causing...
UNDATED (WKRC) - Researchers have discovered a new supplement that they believe may hold the key to extending human life. Dr. Rajagopal Viswanath Sekhar is an associate professor of medicine-endocrinology at Baylor College of Medicine. He recently co-authored a study about a potential anti-aging supplement. When tested, it was found...
Pfizer Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its blood pressure drugs due to excess levels of potentially cancer-causing impurities. NPR reports the company warned consumers on Monday of several tainted lots of Accuretic and two other versions of the drug — quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. In a news...
Cutting out just one type of dinner food could be enough to slash your risk of dying young if you have diabetes. A study found that people who eat a lot of processed meat in the evenings face a significantly higher risk of heart disease. This means diabetics – around...
According to the studies presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session, drinking coffee, - in particular 2 to 3 cups per day, is indeed associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and dangerous heart rhythms, but also with longer expectancy. These patterns hold for people...
March 16 (UPI) -- Up to 60% of White adults diagnosed with a deadly form of skin cancer in the United States may not need aggressive treatment, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Dermatology found. The findings suggest that efforts to encourage screening for melanoma, a less common form of...
Scientists have found a genetic link and a potentially causal relationship between endometriosis and some types of ovarian cancer. The absolute risk of an endometriosis patient developing cancer is still very low, but these overlapping genetic markers could help researchers understand and treat both illnesses better in the future. "We...
Hailey Bieber was hospitalised earlier this week after suffering a blood clot on her brain that left her with "stroke-like symptoms". Revealing the news on her Instagram Story, the 25-year-old told her 41.7 million followers that she had been treated by medical professionals and is making a full recovery – although she described the experience as one of the "scariest moments" of her life.
A STROKE is a life-threatening emergency that can leave sufferers with long-term health complications. Over 100,000 people suffer a stroke every year in the UK and they're responsible for over 38,000 deaths. Meanwhile, there are 1.3 million people living in the UK who have survived a stroke - many living...
NEW YORK -- While some would like to think the coronavirus pandemic is behind us, a new form of the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading. What's known as BA.2 -- a sub-lineage of Omicron -- now makes up nearly a quarter of new COVID infections nationwide.The CDC says it's particularly a problem in New York and New Jersey, where 39% of the virus in circulation is BA.2.It's also dominating new case worldwide, and some countries are facing a renewed surge of infects, just as they move to lift pandemic restrictions.
Investigators from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health and colleagues investigated whether dietary fiber consumption was linked to a reduction in inflammation in older people, as well as if the fiber was linked to cardiovascular disease in the reverse direction. Total fiber, notably cereal fiber, but not fruit or...
New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) finds that the consumption of healthy plant-based foods, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, coffee, and legumes, is associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) in generally healthy people and support their role in diabetes prevention.
April 5 (UPI) -- Becoming pregnant, having multiple children and entering menopause at an older age may reduce a woman's risk for developing dementia later in life, a study published Tuesday by PLOS Medicine found. Conversely, undergoing a hysterectomy, being younger when their first child is born and being older...
Disparities exist between men and women working in healthcare, causing equity gaps in salaries and promotions. A new expert opinion paper discusses how additional barriers related to the COVID-19 pandemic are pushing women out of academic medicine. The researchers suggest financial, cultural, and operational solutions that institutes and foundations can...
