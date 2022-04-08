ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Customer Service Representative – Advin Biotech – Sorrento, CA

 4 days ago

Assists customers through all phases of the sales...

99.9 KTDY

Meet the Walgreens Employee Who Defines “Customer Service”

Her name is Donna, she was born in Oklahoma and although she won't tell you her age, she's been in Louisiana since she was 5-years-old. She elevates customer service to an all-time high every time she shows up for work at Walgreens at the corner of Johnston and Duhon Road in Lafayette. Donna is shy, humble and giving. Customers adore her.
LAFAYETTE, LA
freightwaves.com

New TMS player looks to capture small truck fleet share

When it comes to utilizing mobile technology, fleets of three to 10 trucks are often caught between a rock and a hard place. The micro-fleets can no longer rely on email to scale their businesses, yet mobile apps for small fleets traditionally have limited technology that can get costly as functionality is added. What’s more, mobile apps serving the small-fleet segment have been built around desktop versions that lack the power and design to effectively support folks on the road.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Payments Firm Opy Offers Financing for Car Repairs

Payments FinTech Opy has branched out into the automotive sector, offering its OpyPay product at franchised auto dealerships around the country, according to a Tuesday (March 22) press release. “After nine years in other counties, 90 days ago we went live with our first [buy now, pay later (BNPL)] 2.0...
CREDITS & LOANS
WNEM

Allegiant passenger can’t reach customer service after canceled flights

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM)- Hundreds of passengers have been affected by cancelled Allegiant Air flights to and from Flint Bishop International Airport. “Our outgoing flight was canceled on March 12 on our way to the airport. Then our flight coming home on March 19 was canceled after we sat at the airport for three hours,” said Grand Blanc resident Terri Van Hurk.
FLINT, MI
pymnts.com

Hybrid Office Furniture Startup Branch Raises $10M in Series A

Office furniture startup Branch, which specializes in designs for remote and hybrid workers, raised $10 million in a Series A funding round to accelerate the development of new products for both home and corporate offices. “Many of us spend more time interacting with office furniture than any other product except...
ECONOMY
#Sun
nddist.com

Lawless Makes Promotion at Operations Integration VP

DALLAS, TX — The Lawless Group announced March 1 the promotion of David King to Vice President of Operations Integration, effective immediately. King has been with Lawless as the Warehouse and Operations Manager since 2017. In his new and expanded role, he will be responsible for the Lawless Group’s distribution/fulfillment network, operations and logistics support. This will include the Lawless Group regions: Lawless East, Lawless Southwest and Lawless West.
HOUSTON, TX
freightwaves.com

Rent-a-robot concept delivers affordable automation to warehouse operators

Time was that a commitment to a logistics warehouse robotics system meant significant up-front capital outlays or costly and inflexible multiyear leases. Today, warehouse users can gain the productivity benefits of a robotics solution, whether they be stationary arms for picking and sorting or autonomous mobile robots that meander around a facility, through customized subscription agreements that don’t wreak havoc with users’’ budgets.
ELECTRONICS
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Ex-Amazon product manager joins Shelf Engine; Nerdio adds former Microsoft exec to board; Hootsuite hires CPO

— Gavriella Schuster, a former Microsoft vice president, joined Nerdio’s board of directors. Schuster spent more than 25 years at Microsoft, where she most recently led the One Commercial Partner team. Schuster is also an ATHENA Global Leadership award winner and the co-founder of Women in Cloud and the Women in Technology Network.
BUSINESS
Customer Service
Jobs
TechRadar

Email Service Provider vs Email Marketing Service: What's the difference

Getting to grips with email marketing (opens in new tab) can be a daunting challenge, and knowing whether you need to invest in additional tools can be a huge stumbling block. Boundaries blur as marketing companies begin to offer similar services, but finding the right tool that fulfills all of your marketing needs will not only prove easier and more streamlined, but can also save your business hundreds of pounds that would have been unnecessarily spent on multiple, repeating services.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Perforce adds infrastructure automation tooling with Puppet acquisition

The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal. Tim Russell, CPO at Perforce says that the acquisition adds an element to the company’s toolkit that it had been missing. “So Perforce is an industry leader in DevOps, but focused more on the planning through verification phases of DevOps, so planning creation and testing. And so we see this acquisition actually fitting really well as it now gives us entry into operations,” he said.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Paypal CFO leaving to become new Walmart CFO

Walmart Inc. WMT, -0.69% said late Tuesday it has named John Rainey as its chief financial officer, effective June 6. Rainey joins Walmart from PayPal Holdings Inc. , which announced his departure as CFO also on Tuesday. Before PayPal, Rainey was the CFO of United Airlines. "I'm excited and humbled to join such an iconic company at a time when the retail industry continues its transformation," Rainey said in a statement. Walmart previously had announced that CFO Brett Biggs would be leaving "to begin a new chapter of opportunities in both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors." Biggs will support the transition to Rainey over the coming months, remaining in the CFO role until June 6 and then serve as an advisor until he leaves the company in January 2023, Walmart said. Shares of Walmart edged higher in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day down 0.7%.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Nigerian FinTech ImaliPay Raises $3M in Seed Round to Bring Financial Services to Gig Workers

FinTech startup pioneer ImaliPay has closed a seed funding round for $3 million, IBS Intelligence wrote Friday (April 8). Founded in late 2020 in Nigeria, the company’s services allow eRide hailing drivers and gig workers to get access to working capital, which was ascertained to be a larger problem with gig workers not having bank access and being neglected by the banks in general.
WORLD
geekwire.com

Funding news: Former Amazon VP raises $3M for beauty shopping startup; Tagboard lands more cash

— Trendio, a stealthy Seattle startup building a video shopping service focused on beauty products, raised $3 million. The company is led by Alex Perez-Tenessa, a former vice president at Amazon who most recently led the tech giant’s U.S. Prime Video business. He also was a VP for Amazon’s global digital and physical books business, and was a vice president of beauty and personal care for CVS Health for four years before joining Amazon in 2017.
SEATTLE, WA
TechCrunch

VCs, unicorn founders back Truora, a startup that helps LatAm businesses onboard users via WhatsApp

Propel Venture Partners and Accel led the investment for Truora, which valued the company at $75 million post-money. Founded in August 2018, Truora was originally focused on background checks for gigster platforms. In 2018 and 2019, its biggest customers were ride-hailing companies, and with the pandemic, the company saw an increase in e-commerce and marketplace customers.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

HPE Opens Global Center of Excellence in AI and Data in Spain

HPE announced that it has established a new Global Center of Excellence (CoE) for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data at its Spanish headquarters in Las Rozas, Madrid. Established to centralize talent and expertise focused on AI and data-first modernization services, the CoE will help HPE meet the globally growing demand for advisory and professional services in this field.
BUSINESS

