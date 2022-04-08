Veteran kicker commits to Ole Miss

Jonathan Cruz Twitter

OXFORD — Charlotte kicker Jonathan Cruz — a four-year starter for the 49ers — announced on Twitter Friday that he will use his final year of eligibility at Ole Miss.

The addition of Cruz is noteworthy, as starting kicker Caden Costa faces a lengthy suspension after being ruled ineligible the final two games of the 2021 season for breaking NCAA protocol involving performance enhancing substances. Costa is appealing the suspension, but the status of that appeal remains unknown. Costa, a sophomore, has been practicing with the Rebels this spring.

Cruz made 41 of 57 field goals in his Charlotte career and was 126 of 129 on extra point tries.

When Costa missed the final two games of the season, junior Cale Nation kicked for the Rebels. Nation was 1 of 3 on field goal tries and 3 of 5 on extra points.