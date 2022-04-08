April 8th- National Bring Cart to School Day

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — It’s St. Patrick's Day week, which means Savannah and surrounding areas are starting the celebrations. St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School in Wilmington Island held their parade this morning, welcoming families to join in on the fun. The school’s parade is a 15-year...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It was an exciting day at the Amarillo Civic Center as fourth-year Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine students learned where they will complete their next three to seven years for their residencies as they participated in Match Day. Regional Dean of the Health Sciences Center School of Medicine […]
Comments / 0