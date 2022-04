Manchester zoning officials denied the operator of a sober home for six women on Grand Avenue an accommodation to continue operating. Adira Sober Living, LCC had hoped to be allowed to continue to operate as a single-family home, be granted a reasonable accommodation to be treated like a family under the Fair Housing Act, or be granted a variance to operate as a congregate living facility, according to the application. Congregate housing is not allowed in the R-1B zoning district.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 27 DAYS AGO