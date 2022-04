Jack White surprised fans – and, we’re assuming, his then-girlfriend Olivia Jean – when he proposed on stage during his April 8 concert at the Masonic Temple in Detroit. According to ABC television affiliate WXYZ, the proposal took place towards the end of White’s set. The rocker was in the midst of performing the White Stripes’ 2001 single “Hotel Yorba” when he proposed to Jean, whose band had opened the show earlier in the evening.

