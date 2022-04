By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some residents in Pitcairn may experience low water pressure due to a water main break that occurred on Sunday. The water main break occurred along Center Avenue. Police say the water will be turned off until further notice so that repairs can be made. It’s unknown at this time how long it will take to fix the problem. For the time being, the road is closed from Agatha Street to Fifth Street.

