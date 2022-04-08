FRIDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports double-digit increase for the second time in three days

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting three new coronavirus-related deaths. The three deaths were identified through the data reconciliation process. Officials say the data is preliminary and is subject to change.

The health department is reporting 12 new coronavirus cases were added to the information hub on Friday. The county delays reporting cases by two days.

The dashboard is showing 13 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals. Of the 13 patients, one patient is in the ICU.

The county has reported 42,898 since the pandemic began. The county has reported 14,019 cases since 2022 started.

Boone County is reported to have a low COVID-19 community level, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) .

Source: Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services

The Columbia Public Schools reports active coronavirus and quarantine cases to their website daily.

The district reported a 5.3 14-day rate for last Tuesday.

CPS reports that 18 district facilities (eight elementary schools, five middle schools, one high school and four other district-wide facilities) currently have staff out because of COVID-19.

The district is reporting 19 coronavirus cases in staff across the district. The breakdown in staff shows 11 staff members at an elementary school, five staff members at middle schools, one staff member at the high school and two staff members at district-wide facilities who have tested positive for COVID-19. Three staff members at elementary schools have to quarantine due to being in close contact.

The district reported 10 district facilities that have reported coronavirus cases in students. In the district, there are four out of 21 elementary schools, four out of seven middle schools and two out of four high schools have reported coronavirus cases in students.

There are four active coronavirus cases in the district. Three of the cases are in middle schools and one of the cases is in a high school. There are 11 cases that are currently quarantined due to COVID. The district is reporting three cases at the elementary school level, seven at the middle school level and one at the high school level that is currently in quarantine.

Cole County Health Department reports seven COVID cases through the first eight days of April

The Cole County Health Department reported two new coronavirus cases on Friday.

According to the dashboard update, there are 17,035 residential cases and 331 long-term care facility resident cases. That is 17,366 total cases in the county since March 2020.

Cole County Health Department cases by day in April

The county has reported 200 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports Cole County as having a low COVID-19 community level.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus case in a student or in a staff member on Thursday.

The district is reporting one active case in a student and no active case in a staff member.

FRIDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports double-digit increase for the second time in three days