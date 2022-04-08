ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

All-Area MVP: Lindsay the latest in a string of Guyer basketball standouts

By Ryan Collingwood Staff Writer rcollingwood@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cHTFG_0f3qEeI600
Buy Now Guyer forward KyeRon Lindsay was one of the best players in Texas this season and is the Denton Record-Chronicle's 2022 All-Area MVP. Jeff Woo/DRC

A string of double-double outputs set an early season tone for Guyer forward KyeRon Lindsay, but one particular sequence conveyed the difference between him and most of his Class 6A peers.

The spring-heeled senior came off a high screen against Plano West in December, found a crease and proceeded to elevate over a helpless defender, ending the play with an emphatic dunk.

He did it again on his way to 39 points.

Lindsay’s 6-foot-8 frame, speed and explosion already resembled that of a high-major college talent. Plenty of those schools were bidding for his services before he signed with UNLV.

But thunderous dunks and blocks had been the primary aspect of Lindsay’s game since his sophomore season, when his five dunks in a postseason win put Class 6A Region I on notice.

Lindsay has since made it a point to refine his game, improve his outside shooting, passing and prepare for the rigors of the Mountain West Conference.

He exhibited that versatility in his final Guyer season, where he averaged 23 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks on his way to District 5-6A MVP honors and all-state distinction.

A year after earning the Denton Record Chronicle‘s All-Area Impact Player of the Year, he was voted MVP.

Lindsay, who had 25 double-doubles for the 30-win Wildcats, was able to stretch out defenses, inside and out.

“I really wanted to improve on my shooting and playmaking,” Lindsay said. “I hit more 3-pointers this season.”

Lindsay, who shot 52% from the floor, hit two triples a game.

Guyer coach Grant Long believes Lindsay’s touch will serve him well with the Runnin’ Rebels.

“He’s got all the potential in the world,” Long said. “He added a shot to his game with his ability to get to the rim. He could be a huge asset [at UNLV].”

Lindsay was also put into a leadership role for a youthful Guyer, which held a top 10 6A ranking much of the season

Fellow senior forward and UTSA-bound football player Jace Wilson were mixed with the sensational freshman duo of Jeremiah Green and Jordan Lowery along with junior sharpshooter Connor Newton.

They won a District 5-6A title.

“We complemented each other very well,” Lindsay said. “I liked being the leader of a young team. We had a good connection, on and off the court.”

Lindsay started to generate Division I interest in his first-team All-District 5-6A junior year before his stock began to skyrocket last summer after staring at the Nike Peach Jam in Georgia.

The four-star recruit’s spectrum of offers ranged from UTSA to Georgia before making his pledge to UNLV.

Lindsay, the most recent in a string of Division I talent at Guyer, is excited for the next chapter in Las Vegas.

“The Mountain West Conference is a good conference,” Linsday said. “ There’s family environment.”

UNLV coach Lon Kruger is excited for Lindsay’s arrival.

“We are very excited about Kye joining the UNLV family,” Kruger said in November. “He is extremely talented, versatile and skilled at his size, which gives him the ability to play and guard multiple positions on the court.”

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Aggies Wrap up Spring Slate with 3-0 Win vs. ULM

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies posted a 3-0 victory over the ULM Warhawks on Saturday evening at Ellis Field to wrap up the spring schedule. The Maroon & White completed their strong defensive effort this spring, outscoring opponents 22-1 in 480 minutes of action. In their final four matches, the Aggies topped Lamar, Baylor, Texas State and ULM by a count of 10-1.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Girls 4A Region II Soccer: Celina stops Melissa for state berth

Celina Lady Bobcats coach Alexander Adams said his team set four goals before the soccer season began — make the playoffs, win district, beat Melissa and get back to state. The Lady Bobcats have accomplished those goals as Celina scored a 4-0 win over Melissa in the Class 4A Region II final on a beautiful Saturday afternoon at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
MELISSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Lindsay, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Plano, TX
Sports
City
Plano, TX
City
Spring, TX
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Plano, TX
Basketball
State
Georgia State
Denton, TX
Basketball
Denton, TX
College Basketball
Denton, TX
Sports
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah Green
Person
Grant Long
Person
Lon Kruger
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain West Conference#Unlv
The Blade

Ohio State plans Dwayne Haskins tribute Saturday for spring game

COLUMBUS — As Ohio State football coach Ryan Day took to a podium Monday morning, the first memories that came to him of former Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins had nothing to do with No. 7’s ability to “throw the ball through a car wash and not get wet,” as Ben Roethlisberger put it last offseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Tyler Morning Telegraph

UIL State Soccer Tournament

April 13-16 Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex, Birkelbach Field, Georgetown. Celina (27-1-1) vs. Boerne (20-3-5), 11 a.m. Lumberton (21-3-1) vs. Midlothian Heritage (21-3-3), 1:30 p.m. Class 4A Boys Semifinals. Boerne (25-2-1) vs. Stafford (20-5-4), 4 p.m. Stephenville (22-2-1) vs. Celina (21-3-1), 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14. Class 5A Girls Semifinals. Magnolia...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy