All-Area MVP: Lindsay the latest in a string of Guyer basketball standouts

Guyer forward KyeRon Lindsay was one of the best players in Texas this season and is the Denton Record-Chronicle's 2022 All-Area MVP. Jeff Woo/DRC

A string of double-double outputs set an early season tone for Guyer forward KyeRon Lindsay, but one particular sequence conveyed the difference between him and most of his Class 6A peers.

The spring-heeled senior came off a high screen against Plano West in December, found a crease and proceeded to elevate over a helpless defender, ending the play with an emphatic dunk.

He did it again on his way to 39 points.

Lindsay’s 6-foot-8 frame, speed and explosion already resembled that of a high-major college talent. Plenty of those schools were bidding for his services before he signed with UNLV.

But thunderous dunks and blocks had been the primary aspect of Lindsay’s game since his sophomore season, when his five dunks in a postseason win put Class 6A Region I on notice.

Lindsay has since made it a point to refine his game, improve his outside shooting, passing and prepare for the rigors of the Mountain West Conference.

He exhibited that versatility in his final Guyer season, where he averaged 23 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks on his way to District 5-6A MVP honors and all-state distinction.

A year after earning the Denton Record Chronicle‘s All-Area Impact Player of the Year, he was voted MVP.

Lindsay, who had 25 double-doubles for the 30-win Wildcats, was able to stretch out defenses, inside and out.

“I really wanted to improve on my shooting and playmaking,” Lindsay said. “I hit more 3-pointers this season.”

Lindsay, who shot 52% from the floor, hit two triples a game.

Guyer coach Grant Long believes Lindsay’s touch will serve him well with the Runnin’ Rebels.

“He’s got all the potential in the world,” Long said. “He added a shot to his game with his ability to get to the rim. He could be a huge asset [at UNLV].”

Lindsay was also put into a leadership role for a youthful Guyer, which held a top 10 6A ranking much of the season

Fellow senior forward and UTSA-bound football player Jace Wilson were mixed with the sensational freshman duo of Jeremiah Green and Jordan Lowery along with junior sharpshooter Connor Newton.

They won a District 5-6A title.

“We complemented each other very well,” Lindsay said. “I liked being the leader of a young team. We had a good connection, on and off the court.”

Lindsay started to generate Division I interest in his first-team All-District 5-6A junior year before his stock began to skyrocket last summer after staring at the Nike Peach Jam in Georgia.

The four-star recruit’s spectrum of offers ranged from UTSA to Georgia before making his pledge to UNLV.

Lindsay, the most recent in a string of Division I talent at Guyer, is excited for the next chapter in Las Vegas.

“The Mountain West Conference is a good conference,” Linsday said. “ There’s family environment.”

UNLV coach Lon Kruger is excited for Lindsay’s arrival.

“We are very excited about Kye joining the UNLV family,” Kruger said in November. “He is extremely talented, versatile and skilled at his size, which gives him the ability to play and guard multiple positions on the court.”