According to Merriam-Webster, common courtesy is being polite. An expectation of someone being polite. Not everyone is courteous. I recall one afternoon taking my young son to the store with me. As I left the store to go to the car I suddenly realized my son was nowhere to be found. I looked back at the store and there stood my son, he was holding the door for an elderly lady and carrying her bag of groceries to the car.

20 DAYS AGO