Office Manager / Executive Administrative Assistant - CVMA (Canyons Village Management Association)

Park Record
 3 days ago

Seeking an experienced Office Manager/Executive Administrative Assistant with a passion for coordinating a streamlined and welcoming work environment. We are looking for a creative problem solver who can maintain the office, refine organizational procedures and develop strong professional relationships with our members and stakeholders. The ideal individual will be a self-starter...

classifieds.parkrecord.com

Inc.com

3 in 5 Employees Would Consider Quitting Because of This Reason, Research Says

As we enter year three of the pandemic, companies are facing some serious challenges caused by a lack of connection within the workplace. Many employees are feeling a never-ending sense of lethargy gathered from walking a mere five feet between their bed and their desk, while others are riddled with anxiety each day they have to go into the office with unclear mandates around masks and social distancing.
ECONOMY
WTOP

No follow-up from a job application or interview? That’s bad business

A recent WTOP story about an increase in job candidates ghosting potential employers, or simply not returning call-backs, elicited responses from readers who described themselves as qualified and experienced, but who have instead been ghosted multiple times by companies at which they’ve applied for jobs. No email confirmation their...
ECONOMY
Chattanooga Daily News

High school wellness center director forced to quit his job after the school district put him on administrative leave for sending a personal text message to a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness

The high school athletic director lost his job after the school district put him on administrative leave for sending an inappropriate text message to a student. The man, who was working as the wellness center director and athletics director, admitted in a statement to local families that he texted a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness. “I did send a personal text message to a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness, which is inappropriate for a person in my position, and I understand this sort of behavior is not something that can be tolerated by the school district.” the educator reportedly said.
HIGH SCHOOL
makeuseof.com

6 Tips to Get the Best Candidates for Your Job Post

When you're looking to expand your team, you want to ensure that you're hiring the right person. But what is the right person? After all, if you're working with someone, you shouldn't just look at their skills. Instead, you should have a holistic view of their character and personality. While...
JOBS
OEM Off-Highway

Construction Asset Management Manufacturer Tenna Expands Integration with Trimble Viewpoint

Construction equipment fleet management software producer Tenna announced an enhanced integration with Viewpoint Vista, now part of Trimble Construction One. With help from integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) partner Ryvit, Tenna now shares construction equipment maintenance work data with the Trimble Construction One Vista Suite. Viewpoint and Tenna have customers in common,...
TECHNOLOGY
Andre Oentoro

How to Successfully Manage Overseas Employees

Computer vector created by storyset - www.freepik.com. Accessing a global workforce is a smart move for many companies, as it allows you to hire the best, most knowledgeable, and most experienced workers in the world. But even though they might come with a number of benefits, overseas employees can also present a unique set of challenges. From overcoming time zones and language barriers to monitoring productivity and performance, overseeing foreign employees can often be a stressful and challenging task. To make this process a bit easier, here are some ways you could manage your overseas employees successfully:
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Ensign unveils cybersecurity employment scheme for individuals with autism

Ensign InfoSecurity has inked a partnership with Singapore's Autism Resource Centre (ARC) to roll out an employment scheme designed for individuals on the spectrum. The programme, which has led to three hires, caters to these professionals' specific cognitive strengths, such as pattern-recognising skills and the ability to grasp spatial concepts.
MENTAL HEALTH

