Forget going all the way to Disney to get married in a castle, you can do it right here in Texas. Who knew Texas had its very own magic castle, Parson's Castle. You can make just about anything happen at this castle. You can get married, have a reception, graduation, or a family reunion. This amazing castle is located about about four hours and forty minutes from Midland in Clifton, near Waco.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 21 DAYS AGO