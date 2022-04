In 2015 I had a degree of [Master of Arts]. I graduated from the University of Helsinki, where I studied Russian literature as a major for about four years. The job I did accidentally find became a part of my life for the next five years. After almost 1,5 years of looking for a job in my profession, with no result, I realized I should stop thinking about the value of my degree and postgraduate studies and just find some “normal” job. In the fall of 2019, I started to study Computer Sciences at the [LAB University of Applied Sciences.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 HOURS AGO