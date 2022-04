La Plata, MD- College of Southern Maryland Athletics has announced they have hired Richard Landis to be the next head coach of the women’s soccer program. Landis brings 35 years of playing experience along with more than 18 years of coaching experience, primarily on the girl’s side, to CSM. His coaching experience includes being a […] The post Richard Landis Hired to be Next CSM Women’s Soccer Head Coach appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO