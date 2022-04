In the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Starbucks at 47th Street and Cedar Avenue closed its doors to customers, but its drive-thru window remained open for business. “Being a shift supervisor, I was the one putting people at the window,” said Emily. “I started having nightmares where people would call me a murderer because I was sending my friends and coworkers into danger.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 18 DAYS AGO