What is happiness? It's where we want to be but do we really know exactly what it is? Wouldn't it be great if it were something we could teach our children?. That's what's happening at Centenary University and in just two weeks they have received over 130 applications from people looking to master the field of "happiness" with the world's first Master of Arts in Happiness Studies this October in a fully virtual format.

