An Indepth Look at Content Engineering and its Importance

 4 days ago
Content engineering bridges the gaps between strategy and development. Content engineering transforms static content into a form that’s atomic, intelligent, structured, and quantum. Sophisticated content that is designed for reuse – omnipurpose content –– requires thoughtful architecture and planning. The practice of content engineering is comprised of seven core disciplines: content...

Related
dailyhodl.com

Melos Studio Set To Pilot Its Web 3.0 Content Discovery Mechanism

Melos Studio, a music NFT creation platform, plans to launch a web 3.0 content discovery mechanism this year. The platform aims to design this discovery mechanism based on the web 3.0 content recommendation algorithm and apply it to the entire platform’s music NFT. The web 3.0 content discovery mechanism can help add value to the community by assisting creators in creating high-quality music content and making it easier for fans to access works of their choice, thereby benefiting music creators, users and future bands on Melos Studio.
INTERNET
BUCKSCO.Today

Synergis Software, Quakertown, Rebrands Its Engineering Workflow Product

Synergis Software’s rebrand positions it as more effective in streamlining and automating workflow for engineers. Synergis Software, the Quakertown provider of engineering document management and workflow solutions, is rebranding those capabilities as Adept. The revised product marketing will highlight four aspects of the technology:. Clarity. Control. Alignment. Harmony. The...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
HackerNoon

10 Best Practices for Every React Developer

React is one of the most popular front-end libraries for JavaScript. It offers numerous great features, but as we know everything has pros and cons. In this article, we will be discussing how to get the most out of React library and what steps should be taken. component should have Single responsibility. Separate application state logic and presentation in the different components. Minimize the use of state by declaring it only when necessary. Try to utilise Hooks.You can use React.useMemo or React.useCallback for performance optimization.But Consider, React.memo should only be applied to pure components. You should not be using React.useMemo and React.useCallback without measuring.Use Key props.Avoid using Indexes or any duplicate value as Key props.Before adding additional libraries know what inbuilt feature react offers. Write tests.avoid memory leaks in an application.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Microservice Patterns to Design and Implement Any Java-Based Event-Driven Microservices Application

Java Developers have described various partitioning strategies that you can use. One of the goals of partitioning is to enable parallel or concurrent development. The development of different services can proceed concurrently with the development of other services as much as possible. Partitioning is as well as partitioning our actual business logic while also partitioning the database. The challenge is how to enforce data consistency across multiple microservices without a using two-phase commit. The term "responsibility" has a rather ambiguous definition, and various people may interpret that in different ways.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
#Content Management#Content Creation#Creating Content#Mobile Applications#Engineering#Cms
Hackernoon

A Tour of the Web: Web 1.0, Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 Explained

We can all agree that the web has changed dramatically over the years, both as a consumer and as a developer. Tim Berners-Lee wished to develop a system that could work across networks, allowing individuals to link from one file on one machine to another file on another. Web 1.0 was the first stage of the World Wide Web revolution, usually referred to as read-only web. Web 2.0 from 2004 till now, is the second stage of read-write web. The web 3.0 concept aims to create a decentralized, but secure, internet in which people can securely exchange money.
INTERNET
morningbrew.com

Retail revamp: bringin’ in-store experiences to online channels

Due to events in recent years (fine, we’ll say it: the pandemic), many retailers have been fully pushed into a new tech-driven landscape to meet the evolving needs and expectations of their customers. For online-only and digital-first retailers, this shift has come a bit more easily—but as more brands rethink in-person and brick-and-mortar retail, creativity and the adoption of new channels are now the name of the game.
RETAIL
HackerNoon

How to Become a DevOps Engineer in 2022 (with Resources)

A DevOps engineer introduces new processes, tools, and methodologies to maintain a balance in software production from coding to deployment. He/She makes sure that the changes made to the project are in a single machine for efficient maintenance. Monitoring the feedback from the customers is also done. A DevOp might take anywhere from 3 to 6 months to learn. So don’t quit and just bear with it. It takes the same time for any technology to learn as it does for any new ones.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
HackerNoon

Who Owns Your Company Roadmap?

Sales-driven companies are great for projects that get defined up-front. Engineering-driven cultures can be summed up as: “If you build it, they will come. Engineering companies care more about how a problem gets solved than its solution. Sales teams decide which features the sales team is requesting. Sales declare that requirements change to help close new deals. Engineering teams focus on following best practices, scaling systems, and selecting the perfect tools for the job. Sales teams work toward deadlines written in contracts. Engineering teams prioritize solving problems to make the best product in the market.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

How to Measure Productivity as a Developer

Can we measure developer productivity, and are we really seeing value from these metrics? How developers and their employers benefit depends on how productivity is assessed. Inputs (think: time invested) are pretty easy to measure but not very useful to measure productivity. “Classic” output measurements are pretty disastrous. Gauging work output based on lines of code or amount of pull requests is very similar to measuring a restaurant’s success by the amount of leftover food they have at the end of a night. Plus, most of these metrics can easily be manipulated by the developer. Measuring productivity is further complicated considering that software development is both an individual and team sport. Development velocity and agility are discussed as two productivity measures that have the potential to overcome these problems. Paired with developer empowerment, allowing developers to work on their own schedules, increased developer productivity is almost guaranteed.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Distributed Governance Score Framework: DAO Index

The DAO Index assesses how a DAO is implementing a set of core organizing principles (8 as of version 0.8 of the questionnaire), that unite DAOs, into their governance and ethical practices, based on publicly available information. The DAO Index will continually inspire and improve DAO governance and ethical practices while providing transparency to the general public and DAO ecosystem at large.
MARKETS
GamesRadar+

New World outlines its 2022 content roadmap

Amazon Games has revealed the 2022 roadmap for its fantasy MMO, New World. While we already knew that the Heart of Madness update will drop later this month alongside the Tempest Heart Expedition, a new developer update delves a little deeper to show us how Tempest Heart "shows off the surreal and supernatural alternate reality of Isabella’s mind, which is giving way to corruption and chaos".
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

Get Better at Using React Library And Continuous Deployment

1. Veterinary teleservices have huge potential of redefining access to care. 2. The audiences with the greatest need are: low-income pet owners; pet owners who live in the rural areas; owners of large pets like horses; cat owners; owners of anxious pets; really any pet owner who has no time to wait for weeks for a veterinary appointment; younger and tech-savvy pet owners. 3. The VCPR laws, initially instituted as defense measures, now act as an obstacle to teleservices, leading to increasing veterinary team workload, and lower access to care. That’s why they must be reformed. 4. Even when the VCPR is established, there are strict limitations on the services that can be risky without a physical examination. 5. Several years of observation of the Ontario experience shows that the reformation of VCPR from physical to virtual hasn’t caused any issues. The same results were seen in human telemedicine. 6. The role of telemedicine in the veterinary industry is to complement traditional in-person services, not to replace them. 7. Implementation of virtual care must include a clear understanding of goals, thorough planning, and education of both veterinary teams and pet owners.
PETS
HackerNoon

5 Reasons Why Enterprises Need Zero Trust Security

The notion of “Zero Trust” has been around since the 90s. But, the Zero Trust security model was first coined by John Kindervag to describe stricter access control management and cybersecurity programs, in 2010. By implementing Zero Trust, enterprises can strengthen their cybersecurity posture and their defenses against cyberthreats. Let’s see the 5 reasons why enterprises need zero Trust security. As many employees work remotely, they aren’t inside of the perimeter and their access to the corporate network is open invitation for cyber attacks.
TECHNOLOGY
Sarmad Mayo

Best Content Writing Platforms for writers

Content writing has become a lucrative business. As the demand for content increases, more and more people are interested in getting into the field. With so many platforms available, it can be hard to know which site or company is the best for you.
laptopmag.com

Google removes apps that reportedly harvested users' data — here are the offenders

Google has removed several apps used by over 50 million users from the Play Store after learning that the applications in question were harvesting users' personal information. Researchers Joel Reardon (University of Calgary) and Serge Egelman (UC Berkeley) discovered the malicious code in dozens of apps harvesting users' precise location, phone numbers, and email accounts.
CELL PHONES
The Guardian

Is media platform Nextdoor a friend in need or a vigilante nightmare?

Introducing its financial results earlier this month for the fourth quarter of 2021, the community-based social networking platform Nextdoor reiterated its core mission: “Our purpose is to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighbourhood they can rely on.”. It’s a noble aim that’s certainly gaining attention. The...
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Setting Up Jira Azure DevOps Integration in 2022

Microsoft and Jira have been compared to Microsoft vs Atlassian for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools. Microsoft is a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant for “Enterprise Agile planning tools”, where they evaluated 16 vendors, including Atlassian, and Microsoft. Jira is usually preferred by frontend developers, and business units (Product Owners, Project Managers), due to working great with Confluence. So it makes total sense, to use both those tools, to integrate them, rather than choosing one over the other.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

TikTok to let you design and publish your own AR effects

Are you sick of augmented reality (AR) effects on TikTok? No? Great, because you’ll be getting more of them. And you’ll get to try your hand at making them too. On Tuesday, TikTok officially announced the opening of its once-closed beta program for its new AR effects creation platform. With TikTok’s newest effects creation platform, Effect House, you’ll be allowed to create and publish your own effects and apply other user-generated effects to your own content. Effect House is still in beta, but it is now available for anyone to download and use, provided that you have a compatible Mac.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HackerNoon

Courier's Path to Becoming SOC 2 Type 2 Compliant

Courier is now fully SOC 2 Type 2 compliant. SaaS has become central to the foundation of a quality Saa-SaaS product, and Courier is no different. Having a SOC2 compliance report shows that we have the important security controls in place, are using best practices to prevent, detect, and remediate any breaches. Courier wanted to be able to not only state our intent, but prove to interested parties that we are following through which a SOC 2 report would allow us to do so.
TECHNOLOGY
