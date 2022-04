It’s tax season, and Roy Ross, also known as Cyber Suge, Chief Information Security Officer for OMNICOMMANDER, is here to help us protect ourselves from tax season scammers. It is important now more than ever to be wary of scammers. With the current situation in Russia, they may be launching state-sponsored cyber attacks on their enemies. Ross says to be watching for vishing calls. Understand that the IRS will not contact you via phone, email, text, or social media. If the IRS is going to contact you, they will send you a letter.

