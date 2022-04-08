ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County Supervisors Lead Effort To Honor Armenian Culture

By KHTS Newsroom
Santa Clarita Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday honoring L.A. County’s Armenian community by proclaiming the month of April as Armenian History Month. Authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn, a motion proclaiming the month of April as Armenian History Month was unanimously...

www.hometownstation.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Society
Santa Clarita, CA
Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Hahn
CBS LA

Hollywood Forever Cemetery Officially Designated A Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Hollywood Forever Cemetery has been officially designated as a Historic-Cultural Monument by the Los Angeles City Council. Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Los Angeles, California. (Photo by: Education Images/Citizens of the Planet/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Tuesday’s vote followed a unanimous recommendation from the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission, which considered the property for the designation on Oct. 21. The landmark was not part of the city’s own list of Historic-Cultural Monuments until now. The Hollywood Forever Cemetery became a part of the National Register of Historic Places in 1999. LA’s Cultural Heritage Commission said the cemetery is associated with the early development of Hollywood and the western expansion of Los Angeles during the 20th century. The cemetery also represents one of the earliest and most stylized examples of lawn-park cemetery designs in Los Angeles and is a notable work of cemetery planner Joseph Earnshaw. Besides its historic and architectural significance, the 6000 Santa Monica Blvd. property is a popular tourist stop because it is the final resting place for a number of celebrities, such as Rudolph Valentino, Judy Garland, Jayne Mansfield, Johnny Ramone, and Chris Cornell.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armenians#Armenian Genocide#Armenian Americans
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Ranked 13th Safest City In California

Santa Clarita ranked the 13th safest city in the state of California, with only one Los Angeles County city making the top 10. Out of the different cities throughout the state ranked by SafeWise, Santa Clarita placed 13th on the list, according to the study. SafeWise names the safest cities...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
LATACO

This Roving Armenian Taco Stand Aims to Spread Cultural Awareness Across L.A.

A nocturnal food stand named Miss Wraps is spreading Armenian cuisine and culture throughout the city, one taco at a time. Founder Diana Gasparyan and her cousin, Grigor Madaryan, spotlight the Levantine staple of lahmajune—a minced beef or lamb-topped flatbread some refer to, despite being cheese-free, as “Armenian pizza,” but is translated simply as “bread and meat.” And they’re doing it in the form of Armenian wraps and tacos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Wilk’s Homelessness Program Accountability Measure Passes First Senate Committee

Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced that his legislation to add clarity and accountability to California’s efforts to address homelessness, has earned bipartisan support and passed unanimously 5-0 out of the Senate Committee on Governance and Finance. “California is clearly doing something wrong,” Wilk said. “Since 2018,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
GV Wire

Animal Crossing Over Busy California Freeway to Break Ground

Groundbreaking is set for next month on what’s billed as the world’s largest wildlife crossing — a bridge over a major Southern California highway that will provide more room to roam for mountain lions and other animals hemmed in by urban sprawl. A ceremony marking the start...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Supervisor Barger Moves To Amend Spending Of Mental Health Funds

A chief supporter of mental health awareness and funding, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, in partnership with Supervisor Janice Hahn, introduced two new motions to the Board of Supervisors regarding mental health. On Tuesday, Barger and Hahn introduced two motions to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors aimed...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy