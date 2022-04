We’re happy to share that spring is here. From cool cars to a celebration of books to music that uplifts women’s voices, the Lehigh Valley has a wide array of events you can enjoy this spring. We hand-picked a trio of events you’ll want to consider. Here they are in no particular order: Cars & Coffee When and where: 9 a.m. to noon starting April 3 and continuing on five Sundays through Oct. 16 ...

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 28 DAYS AGO