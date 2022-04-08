ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami freshman saves tennis team’s winning streak in MAC

By Graham Bearman
oxfordobserver.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entire tennis match rested on Miami RedHawk Emilia Valentinsson’s shoulders. As the freshman began her third and final set during the April 3 home match against Eastern Michigan University (EMU), the team score was tied 3-3. If she could defeat her opponent, EMU senior Vasavi Ganesan, Miami would win the...

oxfordobserver.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Leader

Weston Cottrell part of Southeast Cyber Defense team continuing winning streak

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — For the tenth consecutive year, the Southeast Missouri State Cyber Defense team has won the Missouri Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (CCDC). The Southeast Cyber Defense team competed against 14 other Missouri teams in the CCDC in February. During the virtual competition, the team was put into a semi-realistic scenario where they were tasked with defending a network from active threats and attacks while performing information technology tasks.
FAIRBURY, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Miami, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
State
Michigan State
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Indiana State
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy