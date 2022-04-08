Extra Point Club

After a struggling start to the spring season, the Lebanon High School baseball team is finding its rhythm after two Ozark Conference wins this week over the Camdenton Lakers and Hillcrest Hornets. The two wins move the ‘Jackets to 4-6 overall (3-1 Ozark Conference), and the team has won four consecutive games. On Tuesday, LHS squared off with rival Camdenton in Camden County, with the Yellowjackets dominating with an 8-3 win. Sophomore Hoyt Honey didn’t waste any time, sending the first pitch of the contest over the left field fence to put the ‘Jackets on the board first. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO