Boston, MA

Outreach workers hit the streets in Boston

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Health Care for the Homeless is a community health care...

Cottage community part of Boston's response to opioid and homelessness crisis

NEEDHAM, Mass. — According to theBoston Public Health Commission, as of early April 2022, 179 people had been moved to transitional housing from the Mass and Cass area, including to a cottage community on the grounds of Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain. The facility is considered "low-threshold" housing, where...
Looking for a Dog? 23 of Them Are Up for Adoption

Nearly two dozen dogs are up for adoption after they were surrendered by their owners in Worcester County, Massachusetts. The MSPCA says 23 Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs are looking for a home. The dogs were given to the organization on March 7 after the initial owner lost his home. The organization said...
Boston, MA
Hours after son is fatally stabbed, Fitchburg mother dies of cancer; daughter starts fundraiser to raise money for funeral expenses

Hours after Martha Morillo’s 18-year-old son Gadiel Maria was stabbed and died in the hospital on Saturday, March 19, she died in hospice care. The 54-year-old mother of five had breast, bone and liver cancer and died, hours after her son was pronounced dead in the hospital, according to a fundraiser set up by Janiela Maria, the daughter of Morillo and sister to Gadiel Maria.
Flight Attendants Found Renting Illegal Apartment In East Boston Garage For Years

EAST BOSTON (CBS) – Airline employees were found renting an illegal apartment in East Boston. Boston Inspectional Services say 12 people, all flight attendants, were living in the property on Geneva Street during their layovers. “From my understanding they’ve been operating for about 10 years there, so they went under the radar for quite a while,” said Flavio Daveiga of Boston Inspectional Services. “They’re just using it as a resting point like refresh and then continuing on to their trips or their commute back to their home base.” Beds found in illegal apartment on Geneva Street in East Boston (Image credit Boston Inspectional Services) The building was a garage converted into an apartment. After receiving a complaint Tuesday, investigators found several violations inside, including illegal construction, missing smoke detectors and hazardous materials. It is believed the people staying there paid $300 a month. Inspectional Services says it was actually a tenant living at the apartment who called to report the problems inside. The property was deemed unfit so everyone staying there has been asked to leave. The landlord will now have to file permits with the city to make it a livable space before anyone’s allowed to move back in.
The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
The youngest billionaire in Boston

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.
Woman’s ‘Anxiety’ Turned Out to Be Stage-Four Cancer

When Heidi Richard, a 47-year-old elementary school teacher from Worcester, Massachusetts, began experiencing severe stomach pains, vomiting, and night sweats, doctors told her that she was probably just experiencing stress or anxiety. She was sent home with an antacid. But Richard, who had been a runner all her life, continued...
Cambridge police officer dies unexpectedly in Woburn home

The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue. Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday. His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a...
Boston Public Schools Drops Garelick Farms As Milk Vendor After Contamination Issue

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Public Schools is canceling its upcoming orders with Garelick Farms after two students found hand sanitizer inside their milt cartons. Neither of the students drank the milk, saying it smelled off. Garelick Farms told WBZ-TV it received a complaint about a watery substance found in some milk that it delivered to Boston Public Schools. An inspection report issued Wednesday shows that some younger students reported to a teacher’s assistant that the milk “smelled funny” and that one carton “had a very strong smell of bleach.” The milk cartons had a sell-by date of April 10. Boston Public Schools are now searching for a new milk vendor.
