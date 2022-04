For any prospect, there are plenty of productive ways to announce your arrival at a new level. Then there is what Hudson Haskin did Sunday. Haskin, the Orioles No. 16 prospect, achieved the first three-homer game of the year in the Minor Leagues, leaving the yard thrice to lead Double-A Bowie to an 11-6 win over Richmond. Hitting solo shots in the fourth and sixth and a two-run homer in the seventh, Haskin matched the team record, becoming the sixth player in Baysox history to do so.

