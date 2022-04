David Shields hit a two-run triple in the sixth inning and Mt. Lebanon held off Norwin for a 6-4 win in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-6A baseball Monday. Derrick Shields tripled and doubled and EJ Dunn doubled for the Blue Devils (4-5, 3-0). Christian Minto and Ty Stecko had two hits each for the Knights (3-3, 2-1), who scored three runs in the top of the seventh.

15 HOURS AGO