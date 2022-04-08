Rebuilt Rightmire ready for regional tournament

NORTH PORT — The scars that mark the right leg of Wyett Rightmire from knee to ankle are not-so-subtle reminders of the lesson he learned on Oct. 25, 2021.

The Imagine School of North Port senior weightlifter was driving a stand-up blower for his father’s business when he tried to take a shortcut up a hill in Venice.

Soon after, the 1,000-pound tractor flipped backwards onto Rightmire, snapping his right leg completely backward as he lay stunned in a ditch.

“I saw the bottom of my foot. That’s never a good thing to see when your leg is supposed to be straight,” said Rightmire, who has since returned to the Sharks weightlifting team, and will compete at the 1A-Region 4 meet this morning at Lemon Bay High School. “Surprisingly, it didn’t hurt. It was more nasty and scary than anything.

“This has really taught me not to take shortcuts, and it’s taught me patience, too.”

Somehow, Rightmire said he lifted the machine enough to crawl out from under it, and he used his wireless headphones to call 911.

It wasn’t long before the then-17-year-old was surrounded by a team of doctors who determined how to best proceed. The initial diagnosis wasn’t promising.

Rightmire had a steel rod inserted into the middle of his leg with bolts to hold it into place. Doctors told him he wouldn’t walk normally for at least six months.

“It was so traumatic. His leg was dangling down and his bones were sticking out,” said Wyett’s mother, Sherry Rightmire, who rushed to the hospital upon hearing the news. “It was awful. I’ve never seen anything like it. He was in the hospital for about four days.

“After surgery and everything, he started to realize that his weightlifting season was probably over. He was pretty depressed after that.”

A mixed martial arts and strength enthusiast since he was about 10 years old, Rightmire has been pumping iron well before he could drive and several years before Imagine School started its boys weightlifting program in 2019.

A home-schooled student, Rightmire saw competitive weightlifting as the perfect opportunity to participate in high school sports while furthering his passion for exercise.

Since joining the program, he has become an undeniable leader, according to head coach AJ Atwood, and has elevated the team’s performance simply by setting the right example.

Rightmire returning to the squad after a life-changing injury, however, didn’t seem realistic to Atwood, or many other people for that matter.

“I absolutely did not think he would come back,” Atwood said. “That’s a life-altering experience. It’s his mental toughness that got him through it. There’s no doubt.

“He would come in here taped up from head-to-toe, and he’d say, ‘Alright coach, I’m ready for the pain,’ and you could see that he meant it. As the weeks went on, he’d have less and less tape, and his form was starting to come back.”

Spending time at home wasn’t too unusual for Rightmire, but the senior struggled with his lack of mobility — restricting him from working, fishing, lifting, or simply being active.

Despite his limitations, he refused to sit still.

“He had to learn how to walk again, so we put him on the treadmill at the house,” Sherry Rightmire said. “He practiced walking both forward and backward every day to work on his form. I’d go in his room and he would be doing push-ups on his bed with his upper-body even though he couldn’t move his lower body.

“My husband would take him to the gym, get him on the bench and load it up with weight so he could bench. He’s been my inspiration.”

By Thanksgiving, Rightmire was back to walking. By the New Year he was back in the gym. By the end of February, he was officially back with the Sharks weightlifting team.

Even with all of his progress, though, it was only a couple of weeks ago that Rightmire finally began walking normally again, he said.

The return of Rightmire’s strength and form couldn’t have come at a better time for the senior lifter.

This past week, Rightmire won an individual district championship for the 154-pound weight class at the 1A-District 13 meet at Lemon Bay High School.

Rightmire benched 265 pounds and lifted 225 pounds in the clean and jerk as he won his weight class by a combined 20 pounds.

This morning, he’ll try to become the first boys weightlifter in Imagine School history to advance to the state championships.

Even if his high school career ends today, though, Rightmire will have already achieved more than anyone could have expected.

“This is definitely a make-or-break moment for me,” Rightmire said of today’s regional tournament. “I think I’ve got it. I know I’ve got a lot more in me than what I’ve given so far, and I’ve seen the numbers (of competitors).

“As of now, I want to win states, or at least place top-three. I want to prove something to myself.”