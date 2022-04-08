ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Heartbreak as the latest flood victim is revealed to be beloved dog breeder on his way to the Royal Easter Show when his car was submerged in deadly water

By Aidan Wondracz
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The 68-year-old man who died in treacherous floods which submerged Sydney and surrounding areas on Friday has been identified as a beloved local dog breeder.

UK-born Tony Ikin died after his car was submerged by floodwaters on Cut Hill Road at Cobbitty, a town south-west of Sydney, at 7.55am on Friday.

His body was found inside his vehicle. Tragically, Mr Ikin had just lost his husband, fellow dog enthusiast David Smith, six months ago, in October.

The breeder was a regular at Sydney's Royal Easter Show where he competed and he was also often a judge for the Australian National Kennel Council.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vibIq_0f3pnfDB00
Tony Ikin, 68, was on his way to the Royal Easter Show when his car was submerged in floodwaters at Cobbity in Sydney's south-west
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34XtYE_0f3pnfDB00
Divers pulled Mr Ikin's body from his submerged van (pictured) just after 1pm on Friday

Police divers retrieved Mr Ikin's body from his submerged car just before 1pm. He was on his way to the show when he died, reported the Daily Telegraph.

His friend Dr Robert Zammit paid tribute to Mr Ikin on Friday night.

'Tony himself was such a gentle soul, he would help everyone,' he told Nine News. 'Loved his dogs, of course, but just a gentle human being.

'Tony was not the person who would take a risk. He left home to come to the Royal Easter Show early, it would have been dark.

'He must have thought it not too deep.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TwOo1_0f3pnfDB00
UK-born Tony Ikin died after his car was submerged by floodwaters on Cut Hill Road at Cobbitty, a town south-west of Sydney, at 7.55am on Friday

Camden MP Peter Sidgreaves spoke of his shock at the death as the relentless rain bombs hitting Australia continue to take their toll.

'Yes we are used to flooding in the region, but to lose a life is devastating,' he said.

'I pass on my condolences to that family and it's so sad to hear that it got to the level where we lost a life.'

Evacuation orders had earlier been issued in Cornwallis and the eastern part of Richmond lowlands, low-lying parts of Cattai, Pitt Town, Pitt Town Bottoms and Agnes Banks.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said close to 2,400 people had been subject to evacuation orders with more than 17,000 in the warning areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dQuP_0f3pnfDB00
Evacuation orders have been issued in Cornwallis and the eastern part of Richmond lowlands, low-lying parts of Cattai, Pitt Town, Pitt Town Bottoms and Agnes Banks. Premier Dominic Perrottet said close to 2400 people were subject to evacuation orders with more than 17,000 in the warning areas 

'Despite the substantial flooding that we've seen across our state, what is incredibly pleasing has been that we've only lost a very few amount of lives, and that has occurred because of the efforts that everyone has made across our state in following the instructions of the SES,' Mr Perrottet said.

People were also warned to prepare for evacuation in parts of Ebenezer, Emu Plains, Mulgoa, Sackville North, Pitt Town Bottoms, Camden, Elderslie, Wallacia Weir, North Richmond, Agnes Banks, Leets Vale, Bligh Park, South Windsor and Freemans Reach, where rising floodwaters could leave people trapped with no water or power.

Camden was left partly inaccessible with rising waters cutting off major roads and flooding worksites.

Residents took to Instagram to share videos show floods inundating a BP petrol station and an industrial worksite overnight.

Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said the state was experiencing flood fatigue but people needed to keep following the advice of emergency services.

'It will stop raining, it will get better,' Ms Cooke said.

'We just need to keep (getting) through this one day at a time.'

The SES received close to 1,200 requests for assistance and conducted 35 rescues in the past 24 hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPAZJ_0f3pnfDB00
Camden has been left partly inaccessible with rising waters cutting off major roads and flooding worksites
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5RVE_0f3pnfDB00
Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said the state was experiencing flood fatigue but people needed to keep following the advice of emergency services (pictured, Richmond, north west of Sydney)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rzTr_0f3pnfDB00
Nearby Camden has been left partly inaccessible with rising waters cutting off major roads and flooding worksites
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZY1Gp_0f3pnfDB00
NSW SES issued a fresh evacuation warning for residents living near the Agnes Banks (pictured, car submerged at Camden Bowling Club)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FbX1Y_0f3pnfDB00
The SES received close to 1,200 requests for assistance and conducted 35 rescues in the past 24 hours

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

