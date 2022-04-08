ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jackson notes the progress she represents in her journey to the Supreme Court

By Eric McDaniel
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson proclaimed the progress her confirmation to the Supreme Court represents and offered her gratitude to the many people who she said helped her along the way at an event on the White House South Lawn on Friday. "It has taken 232 years and 115 prior...

