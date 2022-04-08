ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, KY

Union Business Mixer

cityofunionky.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Union hosted a Business Mixer on April 7, 2022 inviting local business owners and those who do business in Union to connect. The event was held at Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey and featured a biscuit...

cityofunionky.org

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Union County Chamber launches contest to help minority businesses

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Cleaning is something Colette Hagan has down to a science. “It’s easier to have a system to go by so you won’t be all over the place,” she said. Union County Chamber teamed up with South Piedmont Community College’s Business School to launch a contest to help minority businesses in the county.
UNION COUNTY, NC
explore venango

Venango Chamber to Host Business After-Hours Mixer on March 31

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce will host a “Business After Hours Mixer” on Thursday, March 31. The event is from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The mixer will help benefit the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) launch Child Abuse Awareness Month in April as well as spread the word about their Super Hero Run scheduled for April 2.
OIL CITY, PA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

District, union seem bent on going out of business

How would you know if an organization was hellbent on putting itself out of business?. First, it would drive a huge share of its customers away. That would result in a dramatic drop in revenue. Next, it would purposely not match the revenue decline with a comparable drop in expenses...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Union, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
Union, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
MyNorthwest.com

Stine: You want a union? Start your own business

Seattle’s makeup of union members will soon include baristas. This week, a Starbucks store on Capitol Hill voted to join a service workers’ union, with labor negotiations on the way. Unions can be very beneficial for laborers. Tradespeople need to ensure that they have safe working conditions. Those...
SEATTLE, WA
pymnts.com

Credit Union

Robust Card Processing, Automation Underpin Credit Union Innovation. Mobile deposit features and real-time mortgage funding may satisfy digital-first credit union members, but a slew of back-end systems is required to keep these innovations running smoothly. In the Credit Union Tracker, a PYMNTS and PSCU collaboration, Amplify Credit Union’s Lisa Larson explains how automated transaction decisioning and robust card processing capabilities can help CUs fortify their digital backbones to better meet member needs.
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy