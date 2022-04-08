Union Business Mixer

Robust Card Processing, Automation Underpin Credit Union Innovation. Mobile deposit features and real-time mortgage funding may satisfy digital-first credit union members, but a slew of back-end systems is required to keep these innovations running smoothly. In the Credit Union Tracker, a PYMNTS and PSCU collaboration, Amplify Credit Union’s Lisa Larson explains how automated transaction decisioning and robust card processing capabilities can help CUs fortify their digital backbones to better meet member needs.
