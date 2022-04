(CBS4) – It was a hit movie starting Dustin Hoffman, and now it’s a hit musical. “Tootsie” is on stage at the Buell Theatre March 29-April 10. The show tells the story of Michael Dorsey, an actor struggling to find work until he decides to reinvent himself as an actress—and lands the role of a lifetime. (credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade) “This show is really funny and you’re going to have a wonderful time. It’s a feel-good time where we have a lot of laughs,” says cast member Ashley Alexandra. “We get to make fun of ourselves but it’s also heartwarming. There’s...

DENVER, CO ・ 24 DAYS AGO