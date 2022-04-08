ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrating Earth Day the Atlanta way

Cover picture for the articleEach year April 22 is a day to honor and celebrate our planet earth. While we should practice kindness to her year-round, Atlanta...

CBS Atlanta

Atlanta ‘Trapezium’ Students Celebrate Pi Day Through Virtual Math Club

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Some local elementary school students celebrated Pi Day on March 14, 2022 virtually with other students across the nation. They’re part of a national math club called Trapezium. March 14 represents the mathematical sign Pi, the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, which is 3.14. The students recited Pi numbers to celebrate the occasion. Angela McIver founded the brick and mortar business back in 2014, but the business shifted to a virtual setting during the pandemic. They send out kits with lots of math materials and games to participating students. The program is also focused on helping K-5 students, particularly underserved students, boost their math skills. “I started it out of my house in 2009 for my daughter, who was in third grade, and my son, who was in first grade. It’s still out of your seat. It’s still hands on, but it’s through Zoom, so our kids get to meet kids from all over the country,” McIver said. The business and Pi Day event also tie into Women’s History Month and McIver’s efforts as a woman mathematician to provide access to math education. For information on Trapezium, click here.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Explore One of Indiana’s Largest Urban Wetlands at 2022 Earth Day Celebration

I tell you what, I just keep learning more and more interesting things about Wesselman Wood's and their properties here in Evansville. Not long ago I wrote an article about an expansion to their Nature Playscape - that's when I learned that the playscape at the Wesselman Woods Nature preserve is one of the largest in the country, and it's getting bigger. So cool! And now, as I'm writing this article about an upcoming Earth Day event hosted by Wesselman Woods, I learned an amazing fact about another hidden gem in Evansville - the Howell Wetlands.
First Coast News

Mixed Fillings Pie Shop perfect way to celebrate Pi Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a day when mathematicians and dessert lovers can all come together: Pi Day, or 3/14, dedicated to the infinite mathematical constant calculated as the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. While Pi's neverending decimals are approximately equal to 3.14159, the day celebrated in...
Austonia

Seeing green: 11 ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Austin

Just like the springtime leaves on the trees, St. Patrick's Day is here to bring green to all kinds of bars, restaurants and events in Austin Thursday.Put on something green to escape wayward pinches and kiss your Irish loved ones (we recommend asking first) before heading to these St. Paddy's Day events running all day long in Austin.St. Paddy's Day mapJack & Ginger's Rock Rose—11500B Rock Rose Ave. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack & Ginger’s (@jacks_atx) Jack...
GreenMatters

The Next Total Solar Eclipse Will Be Even Better Than the Last One

In August 2017, people across the Americas stood clutching their special eyeglasses and colanders, hoping to catch a glimpse of a pretty remarkable total solar eclipse. The celestial event had viewers hungry for more — but unfortunately, those in the U.S. and across North America wondering when the next total solar eclipse is will have to wait just a little longer.
