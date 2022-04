When my wife and I moved to West Texas from Illinois early on into the Pandemic in 2020, we started talking about the possibility of my stepdaughter Joslyn coming to Texas for College. When we moved, she chose to remain in Illinois to finish high school with her lifelong friends while living with her Dad. So having her close would be amazing. The first step was for her to figure out (or at least have a somewhat vague idea anyway) what exactly she wants to do when she's an adult. She's been leaning toward getting her DPT degree (Doctor of Physical Therapy) and has been investigating the career. Once she got the chance to spend some time shadowing with my wife's friend Dana back home, who is a Physical Therapy Assistant in suburban Chicago, she was sold.

